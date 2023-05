May 19, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

NLC India Ltd. (NLC) reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 76% from the year earlier period to ₹774 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 67% to ₹4,296 crore. The financials included an exceptional loss of ₹9 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share and during the year NLC received an interim dividend of ₹97 crore from its subsidiary NTPL.

