N.K. Singh elected as IEG Society chief

19 August 2021 22:40 IST

Fifteenth Finance Commission chairperson N.K. Singh has been elected as the president of the Institute of Economic Growth ((IEG) Society after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stepped down from the post earlier this month.

In a missive to IEG director Ajit Mishra, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who has been the president of the IEG since 1992, said he was withdrawing from several active duties in the light of his advanced age and ‘indifferent health’. Following the former PM’s suggestion, The IEG Society elected Mr. Singh as its president at a meeting on August 16, the institute said.

