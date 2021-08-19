Business

N.K. Singh elected as IEG Society chief

Fifteenth Finance Commission chairperson N.K. Singh has been elected as the president of the Institute of Economic Growth ((IEG) Society after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stepped down from the post earlier this month.

In a missive to IEG director Ajit Mishra, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who has been the president of the IEG since 1992, said he was withdrawing from several active duties in the light of his advanced age and ‘indifferent health’. Following the former PM’s suggestion, The IEG Society elected Mr. Singh as its president at a meeting on August 16, the institute said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 10:45:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nk-singh-replaces-manmohan-on-ieg-society/article36006340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY