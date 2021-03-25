Niyo ties up with Equitas SFB, Visa for mobile banking solution

Chennai

25 March 2021 22:31 IST

Niyo, a digital banking fintech, has partnered Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) and Visa for the roll out of NiyoX, a mobile banking solution for millennials. Called ‘007 banking’, it comes with 0% maintenance charges, 0% commission on mutual fund investments and 7% interest on account balance. With this, the company aims to on-board two million customers by end 2021, it said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising