Niti ties up AWS for setting up Cloud innovation centre

Government think-tank NITI Aayog on Monday announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish a Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) in India, with an aim to help address societal challenges by leveraging technology.

The CIC, which will be set-up at the Aayog’s office in New Delhi, will work towards helping identify and prioritise projects as well as collaborate with local leaders, including subject matter experts at the state and district levels, to solve critical challenges. Local enterprises, start-ups, researchers, and universities in India will be able experiment and build prototypes on AWS Cloud.

This CIC, which is a part of AWS CIC Global Program that provides an opportunity for government agencies, non-profits, and educational institutions, to come together on pressing challenges, test new ideas, and access the technology expertise of AWS, is the first AWS CIC in India and the 12th globally.

“Our Cloud Innovation Centers programme is designed to be a catalyst for innovation in the public sector, by bringing together technology experts to address challenges...We are seeing public sector organizations around the world use cloud technology to innovate in a fast and agile manner, address problems at scale, and transform public services for citizens,” Max Peterson, Vice President, International Sales, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services, Inc, said.

R. Ramanan, mission director at Atal Innovation Mission, which is an initiative set up by the NITI Aayog, said that the ‘NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC’ will be a great enabler to budding innovators and start-ups, and help in piloting cloud-centric digital innovations by leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, IOT, robotics and blockchain.