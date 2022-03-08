Nita Ambani unveils Women Empowerment platform “Her Circle’ in Hindi

On the occasion of International Women’s Day this year, Nita M. Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation announced that Her Circle, an initiative that synergises women’s power with the power of digital revolution is now expanding into the multilingual space with the launch of a Her Circle Hindi app on Tuesday.

Her Circle was originally founded and launched by Ms Ambani a year ago and the digital platform for women has achieved an overall reach of 42 million.

Unveiling the Her Circle Hindi App, Ms. Ambani said, “Her Circle is an evolving platform meant for all women, irrespective of region and language. I want our reach and support to expand un-hindered.”

“And to reach more women in their language of ease, we are first launching Her Circle in Hindi. We go live in March 2022 and I hope it gets as much love as the English platform has received till now,” she added.

In addition to the introduction of the Hindi App, Ms. Ambani celebrated the first anniversary of Her Circle by featuring on its first-ever digital cover and giving an exclusive interview.

Her Circle’s first-year milestones cover a large list of goals across digital usage and networking. Thousands of job opportunities curated and listed for users have connected them to the right career choice, Reliance Foundation said.

“The extensive masterclasses on how to become a professional makeup artiste, food stylist, fitness trainer, dog trainer, radio jockey have found serious takers. With 30,000 registered entrepreneurs on our network, we have a community of women looking to collaborate and rise together,” it said.

The network of Sir HN Reliance Hospital medical experts provide free health and medical advice within 24 hours on specialities ranging from mental wellness, physical fitness, skincare, gynaecological concerns, counselling. Thousands of women have benefitted from this timely service, it added.

‘Empowering women, a long way to go’

Meanwhile women from the corporate sector speaking on the this year’s theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” said this would go a long way in empowering women.

Sujaya Moghepadhye, Senior Vice President, Investor Relation, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Founder and Chairman - Jaya Foundation said, “Women are – and always have been – about sustainability.”

“Women protect the environment. Women nurture. Women sustain lives. Women raise and bring up humanity itself. This is a day to pay tribute to all women who are helping build a more sustainable future for all,” she said.

“Advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century. Environmental degradation affects the weak and vulnerable the most. Women are more dependent on the natural resources; hence more susceptible to climate changes and environmental decay,” she added.

Dr. Saloni Wagh, Executive Director, Supriya Lifescience Ltd said, “Women are more effective in bringing about an endemic change in behavioral patterns that will save the environment and the climates. Women across the world are involved in sustainability initiatives even as they multi task their corporate duties and responsibilities.”

“As a human race, we are all duty-bound to empower women to lead the efforts for a more sustainable future by adopting methods that are essential for sustainable development and greater gender equality,” she said.

“Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond our reach. So here’s calling out to all women to demand a far greater role in the ESG management of our environment, our companies and our lives,” she added.

Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance said it has unveiled a campaign called #ComplimentNotCompare that urges people to be conscious of their bias against women in everyday life.

The campaign conceptualised and executed by Leo Burnett, debunks the misguided notion – ‘being compared to a man, in any aspect of life is a compliment to women’.