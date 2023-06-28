Nita Ambani presents inaugural Reliance Foundation ESA Cup to Argentine tennis star Diego Schwartzman

June 28, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Nita M. Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, presented the inaugural Reliance Foundation ESA Cup to tennis player Diego Schwartzman at The Boodles Tennis event at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire.

The Boodles — an exhibition tennis event that is a warm-up for The Championships at Wimbledon — this year celebrates its 19th anniversary and is taking place from June 27 to July 1, a Reliance press statement said.

It is a heady mix of high-calibre tennis featuring tennis superstars, combined with a day of unmatched hospitality on the manicured lawns of Stoke Park's 17th-century estate. It has a fun English garden party atmosphere, with world-class tennis being played in intimate and beautiful surroundings. The award of the Reliance Foundation ESA Cup will be presented on each of the five days of The Boodles tennis.

On Tuesday, Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries Ltd, presented the inaugural Reliance Foundation ESA Cup to the winner Argentinian, Diego Schwartzman, and made a donation to Action4Youth, based in Buckinghamshire, U.K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, "The opportunity of also serving charitable causes through a day of great sporting action makes this even more meaningful. I wish and encourage all the young people in this community to take up any sport of your choice and bring to yourself and to those around you the spirit of enthusiasm, conviction, positive attitude and resilience to life, the joy that we hope will also make this community an even more charming place to be in."

The Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative is a comprehensive development programme run by Reliance Foundation (CSR arm of Reliance Industries Ltd), which supports various initiatives that promote holistic development and equal opportunities in education and sports for children.

With The Boodles Tennis challenge, the ESA initiative will be spreading its wings outside India. After impacting the lives of millions of people in India, the programme will now aim to touch the lives of children at Stoke Park and seek to make sports accessible for everybody while also inspiring the next generation to take up sports in their daily lives.

Seven of the world's top 20 men's tennis players are playing in The Boodles tennis this year, including tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas (world number 5), Holger Rune (world number 6), and Andrey Rublev (world number 7).

The Reliance Foundation ESA programme, through Stoke Park's community outreach initiatives, is committed to supporting causes that have a positive impact on the local community. These efforts include working together with charities on various initiatives to inspire and encourage children and young people in education and sports in the local area. This includes supporting local athletes, talent inclusion, and local sporting events, as well as various education initiatives to support local schools, with a special focus on supporting children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.