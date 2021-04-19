BusinessCHENNAI 19 April 2021 22:28 IST
Comments
Nissan’s Magnite SUV gets 50,000 bookings
Updated: 19 April 2021 22:28 IST
Nissan Motor India has received over 50,000 bookings for for its sport utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite since its introduction in December 2020, said the company in a statement.
Of the total bookings, 5,000 were made online, the company added.
Since its introduction, Nissan India has delivered 10,000 vehicles. Of the total bookings, 15% were for CVT model and about 60% for top-end variants viz. XV and the XV premium.
More In Business
Read more...