Nissan’s Magnite SUV gets 50,000 bookings

CHENNAI

19 April 2021 22:28 IST

Nissan Motor India has received over 50,000 bookings for for its sport utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite since its introduction in December 2020, said the company in a statement.

Of the total bookings, 5,000 were made online, the company added.

Since its introduction, Nissan India has delivered 10,000 vehicles. Of the total bookings, 15% were for CVT model and about 60% for top-end variants viz. XV and the XV premium.

