Nissan to hike price from April

CHENNAI

23 March 2021 23:30 IST

Nissan Motor India has announced a price hike across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective from April due to continuous escalation in auto component prices.

”We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan & Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers.” said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, in a statement.

