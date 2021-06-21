Nissan Motor India has commenced exports of sub-compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite to Indonesia, South Africa and Nepal. Nissan said it had so far produced 15,010 Magnite SUVs of which 13,790 were for India and 1,220 for exports. The SUV was unveiled in Nepal during February and within the first 30 days, the company saw 2,292 bookings in a market that had a monthly passenger vehicle sales of 1,580 units, the company said in a statement. Following the overwhelming response for Magnite, it plans to explore new export markets, said Sinan Ozkok, president.
Nissan starts exporting Magnite SUVs
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
June 21, 2021 23:35 IST
