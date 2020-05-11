Business

Nissan starts dispatches

Nissan India started dispatching BS-VI vehicles from its alliance facility in Chennai to its dealerships in green and orange zones across the country. Besides, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd (NMIPL), the marketing and sales organisation, opened its office in Gurugram as per local government guidelines.

“Health and safety remain our topmost priority and we are cognizant that precaution is the best cure during this challenging situation. In continuation to our customer centric approach, adhering to all local Govt. guidelines and following all necessary health and safety parameters, we have commenced operations across India as part of our business continuity plan”, said, Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

RNAIPL, the alliance manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai resumed production as per local guidelines on May 4 and started dispatching vehicles from May 7, the statement said.

All staff at dealerships and service centres have been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure health and hygiene of all stakeholders.

