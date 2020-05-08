Nissan rolls out Kicks 2020

Nissan India rolled out its compact sport utility vehicle Kicks 2020 with a host of new features across all seven variants with manual and X-tronic CVT transmission options.

The base variant of the all new Kicks 2020 is equipped with features such as Nissan Connect with smart watch connectivity, auto AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, Nissan’s twin parcel shelf and dual airbags, among others, said the company in a statement.

It will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. Kicks comes with standard two-year/50,000-km warranty, which can be extended up to five years/1,00,000 km.

Nissan will offer free roadside assistance subscription for two years, which will be available in more than 1,500 cities. Besides, a pre-paid maintenance service package is offered. The prices start at ₹2,099 a year.