Nissan Motor India sold 39,000 units of compact SUV Magnite for three years in a row

April 23, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) announced it had sold more than 39,000 units of compact Sport Utility Vehicle Nissan Magnite in the domestic and export markets for three consecutive years.

This remarkable milestone reaffirms the Magnite’s position as a game-changer in the Indian automotive market, the Japanese carmaker said in a statement.

Since its debut in December 2020, the company’s Alliance plant in Chennai has sold more than 1.35 lakh Magnite SUVs, of which exports accounted for nearly 30,000 units. In January, it crossed the milestone of 1 lakh Magnite customers in India.

“We are immensely proud of how the Nissan Magnite has defied conventions and disrupted the B-SUV segment in India. We are now embarking on an exciting journey. Our focus is on creating a new product line-up that will resonate with the discerning Indian market,” said Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa.