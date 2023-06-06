HamberMenu
Nissan Motor India rolls out 1,00,000th unit of Magnite SUV

June 06, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. CFO Atsushi Najima, India Operations President Frank Torres, MD Rakesh Srivastava, and Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. MD Keerthi Prakash at the flagging off the 1,00,000th Magnite in Chennai.

Nissan Motor India has announced the rollout of the 1,00,000th Magnite sport utility vehicle (SUV) from its alliance plant in Chennai.

This production milestone achievement underscores Nissan Motor India’s commitment in delivering high-quality products and services, the automaker said in a statement.

Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, the Magnite was unveiled in December 2020. It is currently exported to 15 global markets, with recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei.

Nissan Motor India has exported more than a million vehicles from its Chennai plant to 108 destinations.

“The big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer in the Indian market. The production of the 1,00,000th Magnite is testimony to Nissan’s brand promise of providing its customers products that are high on value, safety and strong customer service making it a global product,” said MD Rakesh Srivastava.

