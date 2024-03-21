GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as MD

March 21, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nissan Motor India Deputy Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa says he intends to deliver on the ongoing business transformation plan in preparation of the medium term plan

Nissan Motor India Deputy Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa says he intends to deliver on the ongoing business transformation plan in preparation of the medium term plan

Nissan Motor India has elevated its Deputy Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa as Managing Director from April 1 as the present incumbent Rakesh Srivastava retires on March 31.

Earlier this year, Mr. Vatsa was appointed as DMD on January 15. Upon elevation, Mr. Vatsa will report to Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres, the carmaker said in a statement.

“As we transition into a new phase of the transformation plan for India, we are assured of having an experienced and insightful leader in Mr. Vatsa. He will build on the foundation laid by Mr. Rakesh and spearhead our next phase of growth as we prepare to deliver on the medium term plan and enter FY24,” Mr. Torres said.

