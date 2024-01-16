ADVERTISEMENT

Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as Dy. MD

January 16, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In his new role as Nissan Motor India’s Dy MD, Saurabh Vatsa will report to MD Rakesh Srivastava and support in implementing the ongoing Nissan transformation roadmap for India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) announced the appointment of Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director effective January 15.

In this new role, he will support the leadership in implementing the ongoing transformation roadmap for India as the company gets ready to deliver on the Mid Term Plan (MTP) and drive into Ambition 2030 goals, said the carmaker in a statement.

“His appointment underpins our commitment to invest $600m (₹5,300 crores) in India as part of the Alliance and introduce more products for the Indian consumer as part of the transformation plan,” Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres.

Prior to this, Mr. Saurabh was with Stellantis as a member of the leadership team and spearheaded the Citroen brand since its inception in India. Prior to Stellantis, he worked with General Motors for over two decades including long term assignments in South Korea.

