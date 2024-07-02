Nissan Motor India crosses export milestone of 1.1 mn units

Nissan Motor India announced that it has crossed an export milestone of 1.1 million units since the start of its export operations.

With the export of Nissan Magnite from Ennore Kamarajar Port on June 29, the company has reached this remarkable feat, the Japanese carmaker said in a statement.

In June 2024, Nissan Motor sold cumulatively 10,284 units, a YoY growth of 76.3%. Export wholesale accounted for 8,177 units a YoY growth of 149%, and domestic wholesale accounted for 2,107 units.

“The Magnite & Sunny drive our export business, illustrating the unmatched demand for Nissan cars Made in India across the region in key markets,” said Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa.

Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets. In recent years, it forayed into West Asian countries.

