Business

Nissan India achieves one-million milestone in exports

Representational photo | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 29, 2022 19:43 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:43 IST

Nissan Motor India said it had achieved a key milestone of exporting one million vehicles to 108 countries from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India plant in Oragadam since September 2010.

On Thursday, Frank Torres, president, Nissan India and members of Nissan’s management team flagged off the one-millionth vehicle, a Nissan Magnite, from the Kamarajar Port, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Nissan Magnite has been pivotal to the achievement of the one million export record. In recent months, the plant has accelerated operations to respond to the surging demand for the Nissan Magnite in the Indian and overseas markets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply. A good recent example is the export of our most awarded bestselling Magnite into Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh,” said Frank Torres, president, Nissan India.

Nissan India started exporting vehicles from the Kamarajar Port to various regions including West Asian countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, and Sub Sahara and Africa.

In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East countries. Key models exported from India include the Nissan Magnite.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...