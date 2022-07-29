Nissan India achieves one-million milestone in exports

Nissan Motor India said it had achieved a key milestone of exporting one million vehicles to 108 countries from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India plant in Oragadam since September 2010.

On Thursday, Frank Torres, president, Nissan India and members of Nissan’s management team flagged off the one-millionth vehicle, a Nissan Magnite, from the Kamarajar Port, the company said in a statement.

The Nissan Magnite has been pivotal to the achievement of the one million export record. In recent months, the plant has accelerated operations to respond to the surging demand for the Nissan Magnite in the Indian and overseas markets.

“Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply. A good recent example is the export of our most awarded bestselling Magnite into Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh,” said Frank Torres, president, Nissan India.

Nissan India started exporting vehicles from the Kamarajar Port to various regions including West Asian countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, and Sub Sahara and Africa.

In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East countries. Key models exported from India include the Nissan Magnite.