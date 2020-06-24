Nissan AMI unveils new strategy

24 June 2020 22:42 IST

Nissan Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) unveiled a comprehensive four-year strategy for the region under the company’s global transformation plan.

AMI follows the Nissan global plan announced by its CEO, Makoto Uchida, last month, which aims to achieve sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability by the end of fiscal 2023.

The AMI business plan aligns with the global direction of rationalisation, prioritisation and focus to bring core models and technologies to a region that accounts for about 10% of the world automotive market, said the company in a statement.

As per the business plan, the AMI will optimise the regional product portfolio by 20%, further increase the cost competitiveness of local plants, seek and enhance export opportunities from AMI plants and leverage additional opportunities to reduce fixed cost. Plans are also on to introduce eight new models, including the B-SUV in India.

AMI will leverage the new alliance global cooperation model in which all partners (Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation) will deepen synergies to support the competitiveness and profitability of member companies, the statement said.

The company will build on Nissan’s existing strengths in the region, including continued growth in key markets and strong brand presence, maximising synergies with alliance partners and leveraging an expansive and competitive manufacturing presence in South Africa, Egypt, India and Nigeria.

“Africa, Middle East and India is an important region where we will target investment in existing strengths, including SUV, and bring eight new products to the market. By driving efficiencies through the alliance and focusing on core competencies, we will further increase the region’s profitability, especially in key markets including the Gulf, South Africa and Egypt,” said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan.

“The AMI region has enormous potential with some of the most dynamic and diverse automotive markets in the world,” said Guillaume Cartier, chairman, Africa, Middle East and India region.

“Today, AMI is a region with opportunity for significant growth. Over the next four years, we will transform opportunity to reality by bringing the right products, services and technologies to deliver lasting positive change for the business, our partners and customers,” Mr. Cartier said.