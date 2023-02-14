ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman seeks quick fix for glitch-ridden corporate filing portal

February 14, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Corporate Affairs Minister asked officials to resolve public grievances on priority at a review meet on Tuesday

Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman has also directed the Ministry to monitor the issues on a daily basis. | Photo Credit: -

Acknowledging that many users of the Corporate Affairs Ministry’s MCA21 portal have reported challenges in statutory corporate filings due to “technical issues” since new forms were introduced on January 23 this year, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday directed officials to fix the problems expeditiously.  

The Minister “today reviewed the matter and has instructed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to form a special team to address public grievances on priority”, her office said in a series of statements on social media platform Twitter.  

Ms. Sitharaman has also directed the Ministry to monitor the issues on a daily basis, while noting that officials have been working with Institutes of Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries along with consultants EY India, LTI Mindtree and the National Institute of Smart Governance to “solve the matter expeditiously.”  

“Many users of MCA21 portal have reported facing technical issues at the time of filing, since the launch (23rd January 2023) of the new forms under Version 3,” the Minister’s office said.  

 

