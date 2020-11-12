Nirmala Sitharaman press meet live | FM announces fresh stimulus

A day after announcing a scheme to boost manufacturing sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting the press to announce more stimulus.

The government on Wednesday approved a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for ten key sectors, including telecom, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, taking the total outlay for such incentives to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period.

Here are the live updates:

1.00 pm

I would like to announce a few new measures that you may call the next step in the series of stimulus announcements that we have been making, says Ms. Sitharaman.

Active cases of COVID have declined from 10 lakh to 4.89 lakh and the case fatality rate has come down to 1.47%, she points out.

The economy - you are aware in the last 15 days, quite a few measures and indicators that show a recovery is clearly happening. It is just not pent-up demand but also a strong pitch for recovery.