Nirma to pick up 75% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for ₹5,651 crore, to make open offer

September 21, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said it had entered into a definitive agreement with Nirma Ltd. to divest 75% stake in its subsidiary, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. (GLS), at a price of ₹615 per share for an aggregate consideration of ₹5,651.5 crore, subject to closing adjustments. Glenmark Pharma will own 7.84% in GLS after the divestment. The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including receipt of regulatory and shareholder approval, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a filing with stock exchanges.

As per SEBI norms, Nirma Ltd. will make a mandatory open offer to all public shareholders of GLS.

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, “This deal aligns with Glenmark’s strategic intent of moving up the value chain to become an innovative/brand led organisation, with continuous focus on our core therapeutic areas of dermatology, respiratory and oncology.” “It also presents an opportunity for us to strengthen shareholder value through deleveraging and enhancing our overall return profile,” he added. Dr. Yasir Rawjee, Managing Director and CEO, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. said, “This announcement marks the next step in the journey of the company, one that will accelerate growth and help create more value for our stakeholders in the long term. We will continue to operate as an independent API company under the new ownership of Nirma Ltd.” “I see this as an opportunity to further strengthen our position in the API industry and continue the growth trajectory,” he added. Glenmark Pharma said it would continue to focus on consistent growth across its key markets whilst having a strong emphasis on return ratios with net cash positive balance sheet, ultimately creating value for its shareholders.

