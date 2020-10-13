Nippon Paint unveils platform for architects, designers

Nippon Paint India, part of the NIPSEA Group, has unveiled a+, a collaborative platform providing concept-to-creation solutions for architects, designers and consumers.

The brand a+ will facilitate and create solutions and provide design services, product solutions and full turnkey project execution services, the company said.

With this offering, Nippon Paint India aims to create a niche for itself in this yet-untapped market. It has also announced plans to mentor young and enterprising Indians under the a+ brand.

Under the a+ programme, Nippon Paint India will collaborate with more than 500 leading architects and designers across India to bring to life design and execution solutions across the country.

The company is expecting revenue of ₹100 crore revenue from this initiative.

“a+ is a unique partnership platform where we co-create and collaborate with architects, designers and consumers to create wonderful finishes for interior spaces,” said Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India (Automotive Refinishes & Wood Coatings).

“Under this platform, we will provide holistic solutions from concept to creation,” he added.

“Based on Nippon Paint’s innovative spirit, we are bringing together the best coating technology, design solutions and support systems and also incubating Indian start-ups into our fold. a+ will offer sustainable design solutions that are aesthetically appealing and create happiness and fulfilment for customers,” he said.