Nippon India unveils fund

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), on Tuesday introduced Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme aimed capturing opportunities across market caps.

“Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund seeks to create long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio across large, mid, and small caps based on market view and relative attractiveness,” the entity said.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on July 26 and closes on August 9. The fund will be benchmarked against NIFTY 500 TRI. The minimum investment is ₹500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.