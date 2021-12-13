Ninjacart raises $145 mn from Flipkart-Walmart

Bengaluru

13 December 2021 22:27 IST

Flipkart India and Walmart on Monday announced a fresh round of joint strategic investment worth $145 million in Ninjacart, a fresh produce supply chain firm.

This investment would further accelerate Ninjacart’s journey towards building technology and infrastructure to organise, empower and enhance the lives of millions of agri value chain participants including farmers, resellers, retailers, consumers, and supply chain participants, said a Flipkart release.

