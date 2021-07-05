Nilekani named to ONDC panel

New Delhi

05 July 2021 23:01 IST

The government has appointed National Health Authority CEO Ram Sewak Sharma and Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani as members of an advisory council for creating an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The ONDC would promote open networks developed on open-sourced methodology and using protocols independent of any specific platform in order to digitise the entire value chain, derive logistics efficiencies and enhance value for consumers, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

The advisory council to recommend measures to design and accelerate adoption of the ONDC, also includes NSDL MD and CEO Suresh Sethi, NPCI MD and CEO Dilip Asbe, Retailers' Association of India CEO Kumar Rajagopalan and Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders. Digital India Foundation co-founder and head Arvind Gupta, Avaana Capital founder and chairperson Anjali Bansal and Quality Council of India chairman Adil Zainulbhai, are also part of the advisory panel, as per an order issued by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the Ministry

