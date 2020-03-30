NIIF gets $100 million ADB funding

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) of India has received an investment of $100 million by Asian Development Bank (ADB) into the NIIF Fund of Funds (FoF).
Sujoy Bose, MD & CEO of NIIF, said, “With this capital infusion, the FoF will be able to increase its support to India-focused PE fund managers at a time when their global fundraising prospects may be challenging in the short term. India has always been at the forefront of nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit. Mid-market entrepreneur-led companies are the backbone of most growth sectors in India and responsible for millions of jobs.”
