Nifty-50 hits all time high, Sensex surges 1,233 points

Published - July 26, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Key benchmark stock indices on Friday gained about 1.7% following heavy buying in infrastructure and IT, Pharma stocks.

BSE Sensex gained 1.62% or 1,293 points to hit 81,333 points, close to its all time high level.

NSE Nifty-50 index rose 1.76% or 429 points to 24,834.85, its all time high.

Top Sensex gainers included Bharti Airtel (4.51%), Adani Ports (3.61%), Tata Steel (3.27%), JSW Steel (2.98%), Infosys (2.93%) and Sun Pharma (2.91%).

Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “This surge was fuelled by improved sentiment following robust performances in IT and Metal stocks, and significant rollovers to the August series. Broader indices also reflected this strength, showing substantial gains,” he added.

“The current trend suggests that bulls are in control, and we are likely to see further advances in the coming sessions,” he said further. 

