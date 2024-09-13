Nidec Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of electric motors that are found in hard-disk drives, electric appliances, automobiles and commercial and manufacturing equipment, has proposed to invest an additional ₹150 crore to expand its facility in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Earlier, Nidec had invested ₹450 crore in Karnataka. The fresh investment follows Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil’s recent visit to the company’s headquarters in Japan.

According to a statement issued by the ministry in Bengaluru on September 12, the entire project, part of Nidec’s Motion & Energy segment, would cover a total of 50 acres and is expected to generate over 800 jobs. Initially planned on a 30-acre plot, Nidec has now applied for an additional 20 acres within the same Hubballi-Dharwad industrial area. The facility will consist of six factories, manufacturing alternators, motors, system solutions, and drives for key sectors such as data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), and elevators.

Spanning a total built-up area of 62,000 square meters, the project would significantly bolster Nidec’s presence in India while supporting critical industries like renewable energy and industrial automation.

Construction of the Nidec facility, which began in April 2024, was set for completion by March 2025, with commercial production expected to commence by October 2025.

Mr. Patil said, “Nidec’s commitment to Karnataka is very encouraging, and we are confident in the company’s continued growth in the State. We are fully committed to supporting Nidec, whether it’s with land acquisition or other resources, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation of the project.”