ADVERTISEMENT

Nibav Home Lifts opens fourth manufacturing unit in Chennai

May 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nibav Home Lifts CEO and Founder Vimal R Babu unveiled new elevator Series 3 Max in Chennai

City-based Nibav Home Lifts has expanded its operations in Chennai by opening its fourth manufacturing unit and announced hiring 4,500 employees across India and overseas by December.

“It is our fourth manufacturing facility that would produce two types of home lifts, said Vimal R. Babu, CEO & Founder during an interaction. “With the current strength of 1,500 employees, we will produce 600 lifts per month in two shifts,”

Nibav Homes closed FY23 with a turnover of ₹400 crore by selling 2,400 units, of which exports accounted for 20%. The company was aiming at a sales income of ₹1,000 crore for FY24.

On Monday, he unveiled a new product ‘Series 3 Max’ that can accommodate four persons against the existing model of two persons. The new elevator is priced at ₹9.9 lakh and the waiting period is about two months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Till date, the promoters have invested about ₹50-100 crore and was scouting for marquee investors to raise up to ₹2,000 crore, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US