Nibav Home Lifts opens fourth manufacturing unit in Chennai

May 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

City-based Nibav Home Lifts has expanded its operations in Chennai by opening its fourth manufacturing unit and announced hiring 4,500 employees across India and overseas by December.

“It is our fourth manufacturing facility that would produce two types of home lifts, said Vimal R. Babu, CEO & Founder during an interaction. “With the current strength of 1,500 employees, we will produce 600 lifts per month in two shifts,”

Nibav Homes closed FY23 with a turnover of ₹400 crore by selling 2,400 units, of which exports accounted for 20%. The company was aiming at a sales income of ₹1,000 crore for FY24.

On Monday, he unveiled a new product ‘Series 3 Max’ that can accommodate four persons against the existing model of two persons. The new elevator is priced at ₹9.9 lakh and the waiting period is about two months.

Till date, the promoters have invested about ₹50-100 crore and was scouting for marquee investors to raise up to ₹2,000 crore, he said.