NHAI InvIT looks to raise additional ₹3,800 crore, says Nitin Gadkari

PTI New Delhi
October 13, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational photo | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

National Highways Infra Trust (NHAI InvIT) is looking to raise additional ₹3,800 crore, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by the National Highways Infra Trust, Mr. Gadkari said of the additional fundraise, about ₹1,500 crore is being garnered through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a long-dated maturity of 24 years.

These InvIT bonds would be listed on the BSE and NSE providing an opportunity for investors to invest and trade, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI InvIT is the infrastructure investment trust sponsored by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to support the government’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

Mr. Gadkari said that the InvIT, so far, had raised more than ₹8,000 crore from foreign and Indian institutional investors. Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Gadkari noted that India was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and the development of highways in the country would play a crucial role in its growth.

The Minister said the government was working to connect the North Eastern part of the country to the highways network.

“We are working to provide all-weather connectivity to religious and tourist places,” he said.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister said the network of expressways under the Bharatmala Pariyojana had been constructed across the country.

“We are working to reduce our logistics cost to single digit from 13-14% of GDP  presently,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app