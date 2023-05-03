Nexus Select Trust announces ₹3,200 crore IPO

May 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Nexus Select Trust, the owner 17 Grade A malls, two hotels and three office assets, has announced an initial public offering of units for a price of up to ₹100 per unit aggregating up to ₹3,200 crore. The IPO will open on Tuesday, May 9, 2013 and will close on May 11, 2023.

The public offer comprises a fresh issuance of units aggregating up to ₹1,400 crore (Fresh Issue) and an offer for sale of units by the selling unitholders aggregating up to ₹1,800 crore (Offer for Sale). The price band has been fixed from ₹95 per unit to ₹100 per unit. Bids can be made for a minimum of 150 units and in multiples of 150 units thereafter.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will go towards partial repayment of loans.

Wynford Investments Ltd. (a portfolio company of Blackstone funds) is the sponsor of Nexus Select Trust and Nexus Select Mall Management Private Ltd. is the manager. Axis Trustee Services Ltd. is the trustee of Nexus Select Trust.

Chris Heady, Chairman of Asia Pacific and Head of Real Estate Asia, Blackstone, said, “Nexus Select Trust, is India’s first retail-focused Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). This reaffirms Blackstone’s commitment to India, where we have built a strong presence for more than 15 years and participated in the launch of its first two REITs.”

Dalip Sehgal, Chief Executive Officer, Nexus Select Mall Management Private Ltd. said, “Nexus Select Trust is India’s largest mall platform and is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s unique consumption tailwinds. We are at the forefront of India’s retail journey and there is tremendous opportunity to be tapped.”