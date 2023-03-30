Nextracker bags large order for solar trackers from NTPC’s plant in Gujarat

March 30, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Nasdaq-listed Nextracker Technologies, which provides solar tracker and software solutions to solar projects around the world, said on Thursday that it has bagged a large order from Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., an EPC and O&M solutions provider. The order is to deliver solar trackers to NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.,’s 1.25 GW (AC)/ 1.56 GW (DC) Solar PV Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat.

Sterling and Wilson is implementing this project and will use Nextracker’s optimised bifacial solar tracker for additional energy output.

“Due to improved tracker design efficiencies, there is an upward trend for the adoption of solar trackers combined with bifacial module technology in India. And we are expecting large contracts going forward due to the policy support for solar energy,” said Rajeev Kashyap, managing director & vice president, Nextracker India Private Ltd.

“In addition to supplying solar tracker technology, components will be manufactured with locally-made steel from factories in Gujarat. The project is slated to be operational by first half of 2024,” he said adding the NTPC’s 1.568 GW DC solar PV project at Khavda is the single-largest solar tracker-based site outside China.

He said the company has developed engineering and design capabilities in India to support its operations in various countries around the world.

“The Khavda project is a phenomenal venture to be a part of where we can support ‘Make in India’ with 75% of our system components [90% by weight] manufactured in the country and it supports India’s target to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030,” company founder & CEO Dan Shugar said in a statement.

With five GW of manufacturing capacity in India annually, the company has been associated with twenty-five projects across India.