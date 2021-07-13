Next Gen Pharma plans to acquire firm, to foray into animal health

MUMBAI

13 July 2021 22:52 IST

Next Gen Pharma India Private Ltd. is planning to acquire a small to medium-sized enterprise with its sales and marketing team to enhance its base and revenue in the country.

“If resources and opportunities align, we intend to take over a sales and marketing company in India. We are currently in talks with several investors to facilitate this plan,” said Kanwaldeep Singh Chadha, founder and chief executive of the company.

Primarily into the research and development of probiotics as alternatives to pre-existing pharmacological therapies, the company currently works in a B2B format and licenses out its products to well known pharmaceutical companies in India.

Now the plan is to directly go to the market with a new range of products for which a sales and marketing arm is essential.

The company is also planning to foray into animal health by introducing a range of medications for companion animals, mainly canines and felines, for commonly-faced medical issues such as dermatitis, oral medication for improving gut-flora and oral patches for Halitosis, that is bad odour.

“This division will function independently with a sales and marketing team that we are in the process of setting up,” Mr. Chadha said.

Currently, much of the company’s basic research is conducted in Europe, while applied research by way of clinical trials are being done in India.

Lamenting about the lack of awareness on probiotics, Mr. Chadha said the government and medical fraternity alike should to have an open mind to this stream of alternative therapies that “can help improve the quality of life of many and find cures to many ailments that have no treatments so far.”

“Despite the advantages that these therapies that present, the medical community and general public alike, remain largely ignorant to its effects as probiotics are only seen as an adjuvant by the former and simple consumables such as yogurts and drinks by the latter,” Mr. Chadha said.

He also said that the company has developed probiotics-based products for cancer and Covid patients.