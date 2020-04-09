News, movies keep people glued to television

Television viewership increased by 4% in the week ended April 3, 2020, over the previous week as people remained glued to TV to watch news and movies during the ongoing lockdown period.

As compared to the pre COVID-19 period (January 11 to January 31) TV consumption has gone up by 43% across India, as per data released by BARC India and Nielsen.

The Prime Minister’s request to switch off lights at 9 p.m. on April 5, garnered the lowest-ever total TV viewership for those nine minutes.

Viewership was down 60%, indicating that over half of India’s population could have participated in the diya/candle lighting event.

The growth in TV consumption in the week was driven by movies (77% growth), BARC India’s top executives said.

DD National became the most-watched channel during the week, across India, with the telecast of classics such as Ramayan and Mahabharat.

“Non-primetime continues to be the growth driver for TV (81% over the pre-COVID period) with early morning and late night slots also showing a growth,” officials said.

Gaming continued to show growth (44% over the pre-COVID period) and categories like virtual education and virtual drives increased consumption, they added.

Free commercial time (FCT) on TV advertising grew by 9% on the back of social advertising, as per the findings.