GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Newgen Software unveils LumYn, Gen AI-powered platform for banks

Published - May 29, 2024 08:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., a global provider of low-code digital transformation platforms, has announced the introduction of LumYn, a Gen AI-powered hyper-personalisation platform designed specifically for the banking sector aimed at enhancing profitability and improving customer experiences for banks worldwide.

Since customers in the financial sector are now demanding personalised service and tailored solutions, LumYn is aimed at addressing this need by combining predictive intelligence with advanced conversational AI capabilities. 

This will enable banks to build a hyper-personalised understanding of each customer’s need, behavior, preferences and intent to drive deeper engagements, while ensuring data privacy and security, the company said.

Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software while addressing a press conference said “LumYn is not just a personalised AI platform; it’s a hyper-personalised one, layered with Gen AI capabilities. This means that LumYn goes beyond traditional personalisation by understanding and adapting to customers’ evolving preferences, behaviors, and life stages in real-time.”

Rajan Nagina, Head, AI, Newgen Software said, “This platform’s ability to derive actionable insights from customer behaviors and preferences is a testament to our expertise in banking and cutting-edge AI/ML technology. LumYn will significantly deepen customer engagement and drive business growth.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.