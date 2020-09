MUMBAI

02 September 2020 21:03 IST

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 wi-fi model will be exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores, starting ₹55,999, the retailer said. Samsung is introducing its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in India and Reliance Digital will be offering all the models at its stores, My JioStore and on its website, it said.

