Business

New Samsung Tab S7 wi-fi to debut at Reliance Digital

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 wi-fi model will be exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores, starting ₹55,999, the retailer said. Samsung is introducing its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in India and Reliance Digital will be offering all the models at its stores, My JioStore and on its website, it said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 9:05:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/new-samsung-tab-s7-wi-fi-to-debut-at-reliance-digital/article32507139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story