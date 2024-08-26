GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New mining levies could spike electricity tariffs for consumers

Pricier coal to raise power producers’ costs; ICRA expects steel, aluminum players margins to shrink depending on the rates States fix for the new cess permitted by the Supreme Court

Published - August 26, 2024 09:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Fresh mining levies by States, enabled by a recent Supreme Court verdict, could trigger a hike in electricity tariffs for consumers, thanks to a 0.6% to 1.5% surge in costs for coal-fired thermal power producers, while margins of domestic steel and aluminium players could also face a significant dent, rating agency ICRA said. While most States are yet to decide on the new mining cess rates, a 2004 law in mineral-rich Odisha permits a cess of around 15% on iron ore and coal mining. Enforced fully, this could result in a nearly 11% rise in the landed costs of iron ore, directly impacting steel firms’ competitiveness, ICRA estimated in a note on Monday. The Jharkhand government, has imposed a modest increase of ₹100 per tonne on iron ore and coal, which will have a minimal impact of 30 to 40 basis points (bps) on steel industries’ operating margins. One basis point equals 0.01 percentage point. If other States adopt similar measures, the overall impact would remain modest, ICRA reckoned. However, the possibility of states applying the cess retrospectively introduces additional uncertainty, potentially burdening companies with past tax liabilities although the apex court has allowed for staggered payments over 12 years starting from April 1, 2026, with no interest and penalties to be levied for past dues. Primary steel producers’ margins could shrink by about 60-180 bps, with secondary producers expected to see margin declines in the range of 80 to 250 basis points, based on various scenarios that cess rates could potentially vary between 5% and 15%. Primary aluminium producers will also have to bear the brunt of increased costs of power, that could potentially rise by ₹1,200-1,300 per tonne (or $15-$16 per tonne), assuming a 15% cess. This represents around 0.6% of current aluminium prices, ICRA noted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.