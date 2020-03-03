Business

New MD & VP appointed for GSK India

Sridhar Venkatesh has been appointed as managing director and VP of GSK India effective April 1.

Mr. Venkatesh is a senior business leader with more than 24 years of diverse experience in pharmaceuticals and healthcare and has a strong track record of success in multiple roles within GSK.

Commenting on the appointment, Renu Karnad, chairperson of the company, said, “I warmly welcome[Mr.] Sridhar to lead GSK in our next phase of growth to serve the patients of India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank [Mr.] Vaidheesh for his leadership during the last five years.”

