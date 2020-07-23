New MD and CEO for IOB

Chennai

State Bank of India deputy managing director (DMD) Partha Pratim Sengupta has been appointed as MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank (lOB).

In a regulatory filing, the public sector lender said that the order will come into effect from the date of assumption of office and up to his date of attaining the age of superannuation that is December 2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prior to his elevation to the post of DMD, he was the chief general manager of SBI, Kolkata Circle.

Mr. Sengupta, who has been with SBI for more than three decades, has hands-on experience both in retail banking and corporate banking.