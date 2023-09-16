ADVERTISEMENT

New Jeep Compass range unveiled at lower prices

September 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The revised Jeep line-up makes the automatic transmission Compass affordable by almost 20% (almost ₹6 lakh) compared with the earlier version

The Hindu Bureau

The price of the new vehicle would begin at ₹20.49 lakh with the automatic range costing ₹23.99 lakh onwards ex-showroom.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stellantis India has introduced new Jeep Compass compact SUV (CSUV) with added features but at a lower price to increase segment coverage from 10% to 40%. 

The price of the new vehicle would begin at ₹20.49 lakh with the automatic range costing ₹23.99 lakh upwards ex-showroom.

The revised Jeep line-up makes the automatic transmission Compass affordable by almost 20% (almost ₹6 lakh) compared with the earlier version.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range,  Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India, said “The Jeep brand has curated and led the CSUV segment in India since 2017 with industry best features on the Compass.”

“The all-new Compass with 4X2 9AT ( 9 Speed Automatic Transmission) caters to the aspiration of customers who always wanted a Jeep vehicle at a much more accessible price point,” he said.

“With the new variant range, we will quadruple our operating segment and offer a formidable choice of SUV for the discerning Indian customers,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US