HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

New Jeep Compass range unveiled at lower prices

The revised Jeep line-up makes the automatic transmission Compass affordable by almost 20% (almost ₹6 lakh) compared with the earlier version

September 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The price of the new vehicle would begin at ₹20.49 lakh with the automatic range costing ₹23.99 lakh onwards ex-showroom. 

The price of the new vehicle would begin at ₹20.49 lakh with the automatic range costing ₹23.99 lakh onwards ex-showroom.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stellantis India has introduced new Jeep Compass compact SUV (CSUV) with added features but at a lower price to increase segment coverage from 10% to 40%. 

The price of the new vehicle would begin at ₹20.49 lakh with the automatic range costing ₹23.99 lakh upwards ex-showroom.

The revised Jeep line-up makes the automatic transmission Compass affordable by almost 20% (almost ₹6 lakh) compared with the earlier version.

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range,  Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India, said “The Jeep brand has curated and led the CSUV segment in India since 2017 with industry best features on the Compass.”

“The all-new Compass with 4X2 9AT ( 9 Speed Automatic Transmission) caters to the aspiration of customers who always wanted a Jeep vehicle at a much more accessible price point,” he said.

“With the new variant range, we will quadruple our operating segment and offer a formidable choice of SUV for the discerning Indian customers,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.