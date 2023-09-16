New Jeep Compass range unveiled at lower prices

September 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

Stellantis India has introduced new Jeep Compass compact SUV (CSUV) with added features but at a lower price to increase segment coverage from 10% to 40%.

The price of the new vehicle would begin at ₹20.49 lakh with the automatic range costing ₹23.99 lakh upwards ex-showroom.

The revised Jeep line-up makes the automatic transmission Compass affordable by almost 20% (almost ₹6 lakh) compared with the earlier version.

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range, Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India, said “The Jeep brand has curated and led the CSUV segment in India since 2017 with industry best features on the Compass.”

“The all-new Compass with 4X2 9AT ( 9 Speed Automatic Transmission) caters to the aspiration of customers who always wanted a Jeep vehicle at a much more accessible price point,” he said.

“With the new variant range, we will quadruple our operating segment and offer a formidable choice of SUV for the discerning Indian customers,” he added.