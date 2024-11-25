ADVERTISEMENT

New India Assurance Company set to get ₹1,945.08 cr. following I-T Dept. orders

Updated - November 25, 2024 10:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The New India Assurance Company stands to get ₹1,945.08 crore refund, including interest of ₹489.22 crore, with the Income Tax Department passing orders giving effect to the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) orders pertaining to several assesssment years.

The Department orders give effect to the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) orders for assessment years 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 ruling in favour of the company thereby resulting in cumulative refund of ₹1,945.08 crore, which includes total interest of ₹489.22 crore, the State-owned insurer said in a filing on Monday.

The company is pursuing with the Income Tax authorities to release the amounts at the earliest, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US