New GST e-invoice plan from Oct. 1

The government will notify a new GST e-invoice scheme under which businesses with turnover of ₹500 crore and above will generate all invoices on a centralised government portal starting October 1, an official said.

Earlier, the turnover threshold for businesses was set at ₹100 crore.

CBIC Principal Commissioner (GST) Yogendra Garg said the existing Goods and Services Tax (GST) return filing system would be improved further by incorporating the features proposed in the new system.

