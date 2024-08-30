GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New engine Aravalli from SAFHAL to power next-gen helicopters of HAL

HAL selects SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Private Limited to develop and produce Aravalli engine for powering IMRH and DBMRH platforms

Updated - August 30, 2024 02:56 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 02:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) head office in Bengaluru. SAFHAL, a joint venture between France-based Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) head office in Bengaluru. SAFHAL, a joint venture between France-based Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Private Limited (SAFHAL) have signed an airframer contract to commence joint design, development, manufacture, supply and support of a new generation high power engine, named Aravalli, for the 13-ton Medium Lift class, Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

The IMRH and DBMRH are  being designed and developed by HAL.

HAL said that the name Aravalli is derived from the mighty mountain range in western India, symbolises the aspirations of the country in achieving self-reliance in critical engine technologies.

“This partnership with SAFHAL marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards achieving technological self-reliance in India’s aerospace and defence sectors. The collaboration will not only ensure the operational capabilities of the IMRH and DBMRH platforms, but also contribute to the broader goal of indigenous development of critical defence technologies,” said C. B. Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (additional charge), HAL .

SAFHAL, a joint venture between France-based Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India.

Under this strategic contract, SAFHAL will work with its parent companies on cutting-edge engine technologies, ensuring superior performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. This collaboration involves state-of-the-art design, advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous testing protocols to meet the highest global standards.

IMRH is a new 13-ton multi-role helicopter designed by HAL to meet the requirements of the Indian armed forces. A naval version, the 12.5-ton DBMRH, is being developed for the Indian Navy. The engines will be designed to operate in diverse and challenging environments in which these helicopters get deployed.

Future extension to the civil market for offshore operations, utility and VVIP transport, is also planned followed by Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) activities.

Safran Helicopter Engines has been HAL’s partner of choice for powering its helicopters, starting with the Artouste engines used in Cheetah and Chetak, followed by Shakti engine and its variants powering the ALH, LCH and LUH.

Related stories

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / bengaluru / defence equipment / defence contract

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.