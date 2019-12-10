New ED takes charge at SEBI

V. S. Sundaresan has taken charge as the executive director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Prior to his promotion, Mr. Sundaresan was working as the chief general manager in enquiries and adjudication department of the regulatory body.
Mr. Sundaresan joined the markets regulator in the year 1989 and has worked in various departments while supervising investigation in various cases related to market manipulation, insider trading, takeover of companies, public issues, collective investment schemes and compliance with continuous listing requirements, among others.
He was head of the investigations department till July 2019. He has done his post-graduation in finance and human resources and holds a degree in law. He is also a certificated associate member of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.
