New directors for Hyundai board

Special CorrespondentCHENNAI Chennai 02 September 2020 22:22 IST
Updated: 02 September 2020 22:22 IST

Hyundai Motor inducts

two directors on board

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced the induction of two directors on its board, who will hold office as whole-time directors for a period of three years with effect from August 24.

S. Ganesh Mani, director, Production, and Tarun Garg, director, Sales, Marketing & Service, have been designated as whole-time directors, the company said.

