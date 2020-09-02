BusinessChennai 02 September 2020 22:22 IST
Comments
New directors for Hyundai board
Updated: 02 September 2020 22:22 IST
Hyundai Motor inducts
two directors on board
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced the induction of two directors on its board, who will hold office as whole-time directors for a period of three years with effect from August 24.
S. Ganesh Mani, director, Production, and Tarun Garg, director, Sales, Marketing & Service, have been designated as whole-time directors, the company said.
More In Business
Read more...